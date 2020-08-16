http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NG3dlvbe5ic/

An illegal alien wanted for a triple homicide in 2018 has been arrested by U.S. Marshals and FBI agents in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dimas Coronado Chafino was arrested on triple homicide charges for the September 1, 2018 murders of 24-year-old Oralia Nunez, 34-year-old Omar Gonzalez, and Nunez’s unborn child, according to the Arizona Republic.

Nunez was reportedly eight months pregnant when police allege Coronado murdered her along with Gonzalez. Months before the murders, Nunez obtained a protection order against Coronado in fear that he would kill her.

Days after the murders, law enforcement sources told Breitbart News that Coronado was an illegal alien from Mexico who had only been living in the U.S. for less than two years. Nunez, who was previously married to Coronado, arrived in the U.S. on a visa along with their two young children.

Local media has reported that Coronado was arrested in Mexico for murder before originally fleeing to the U.S. Other reports have linked Coronado to Mexican drug cartels.

Aside from the triple homicide charges, Coronado has been charged with kidnapping for fleeing to Mexico with his children, burglary, and interference with judicial proceedings. Coronado is currently being held at a Maricopa County, Arizona, jail on a $2 million bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

