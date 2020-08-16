https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/jason-miller-predicts-an-8-10-point-polling-bump-for-joe-biden-after-the-convention/

Trump campaign spox Jason Miller predicted an 8-10 point polling bump for former Vice President Joe Biden after this week’s convention in Milwaukee:

Since the former V.P. is currently leading President Trump by 7.9 points in the RCP average, that would mean a lead of almost 20 points coming out of the convention?

That does seem a little high:

Libs aren’t buying it, FWIW:

Maybe 2-3 points?

But Miller does seem to be the only one suggesting Biden “will just crumble like he picked the wrong grail”:

Watch:

Tune in next week and find out!

