https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/john-kasich-makes-an-embarrassing-clarification-ahead-of-his-monday-speaking-slot-at-the-dnc/

Former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich made news this morning when he said a prominent Republican congressman would declare his support for former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday:

This would be pretty big news — a sitting GOP congressman endorsing Biden — if true. . .

But, it’s not true and Kasich later clarified what he really meant:

Ah. A “former” congressman. Everyone, stand down.

Kasich is set to speak on Monday:

But Dems aren’t happy about it:

LOL:

And this was BEFORE he embarrassed the campaign with the GOP congressman gaffe.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...