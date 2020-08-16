https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/john-kasich-makes-an-embarrassing-clarification-ahead-of-his-monday-speaking-slot-at-the-dnc/
Former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich made news this morning when he said a prominent Republican congressman would declare his support for former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday:
BLITZER: “Do you actually foresee a significant number of Republicans voting for Biden in November?”
KASICH: “Well, you’re gonna have a prominent Congressman is gonna come out, and declare, let him do it, I think he’s gonna do it tomorrow.”
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 17, 2020
This would be pretty big news — a sitting GOP congressman endorsing Biden — if true. . .
But, it’s not true and Kasich later clarified what he really meant:
This just in, spoke to @JohnKasich who clarified this is a former GOP member of Congress who is expected to endorse Biden shortly @CNN @wolfblitzer @ryanstruyk https://t.co/cBkvSQU5re
— Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) August 17, 2020
Ah. A “former” congressman. Everyone, stand down.
Kasich is set to speak on Monday:
The Democratic National Convention schedule is out.
Notable speakers by night:
M: Sanders, Cuomo, Whitmer, Kasich, Klobuchar, Michelle Obama.
T: Schumer, AOC, Bill Clinton, Jill Biden
W: Pelosi, HRC, Warren, the VP nom, Obama
Th: Booker, Newsom, Duckworth, Harris, Biden
— Dan Merica (@merica) August 11, 2020
But Dems aren’t happy about it:
From the new CBS poll of Democrats: Which of these people would you like to hear speak at the DNC?@AOC
Yes: 63%
No: 37%
Bill Clinton
Yes: 56%
No: 44%
John Kasich
Yes: 38%
No: 62%https://t.co/pFgFVGTwIT
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 16, 2020
LOL:
A literal Republican, John Kasich, is going to get more speaking time at the DNC than every member of the squad combined
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 13, 2020
And this was BEFORE he embarrassed the campaign with the GOP congressman gaffe.
