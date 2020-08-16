https://www.dailywire.com/news/jussie-smolletts-sister-black-americans-on-quest-to-bring-down-white-supremacy

Actress Jurnee Smollett, whose brother is Jussie Smollett, told a Television Critics Association panel that black Americans are still on a “quest” to “bring down white supremacy.”

Jurnee Smollett, who began her career on the television sitcoms “On Our Own” (1994–1995) and “Full House” (1992–1994), stars in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which is set in the 1950’s and tells the story of Smollett as Letitia Lewis, who helps her friend, Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, find his missing father as they travel from Chicago through America. HBO wrote of the show, “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

“[Racism] is sometimes even more of a threat because it’s unexpected,” Smollett told the panel. “It affects your livelihood and it affects you on every single level … Our heroes essentially are going on a quest to bring down White supremacy. We are still on that quest today in 2020 as Black Americans. Racism is such a demonic spirit — it’s something that we are still fighting off,” Breitbart reported.

Earlier this month, Smollett, who also starred in the films “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” “Hands of Stone,” and played Black Canary in the film “Birds of Prey,” stated of her brother to The Hollywood Reporter:

It’s been f***ing painful, one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced. To love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating. I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic. But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother.

In early 2019, the “Empire” actor claimed that he fell victim to a hate crime on a cold winter’s night in Chicago at the hands of two men who derided him with homophobic slurs and then yelled “this is MAGA country” before tying a noose around his neck. Many in the media took Smollett’s story at face-value until evidence quickly mounted that he had allegedly hired two brothers from Nigeria to stage the attack, supposedly in an effort to boost his salary on the show. After Smollett turned himself in to police for the felony charge of filing a false police report, the situation took a turn for the worse when the charges against him were suddenly dropped by Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx, prompting outrage from both the Chicago Police Department and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. In an obvious attempt to rectify the situation and regain city trust, a Chicago judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the way Smollett’s case was handled. Smollett has since been indicted on charges of disorderly conduct; the city of Chicago is also suing Smollett for $130,000 in wasted police resources.

