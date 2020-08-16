https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/16/keepin-it-classy-leftists-continue-to-gloat-over-robert-trump%E2%80%99s-death-as-wrongtrump-trends-on-twitter/

Billionaire developer Donald Trump, right, waits with his brother Robert for the start of a Casino Control Commission meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., March 29, 1990. Trump was seeking final approval for the Taj Mahal Casino Resort, one of the world’s largest casino complexes. (AP Photo)

On today’s episode of “Try to Contain Your Shock and Amazement”…

As my colleague Bonchie reported Saturday night, following the news of the death of President Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump, the “mainstream” media did what it always does in the Age of Trump: used Robert’s death to take a few shots at Donald.

Trump said in a statement announcing his brother’s death:

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my younger brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Of course the media immediately began to do what it always does, but as transparently biased as the media was — and remains, today — the really abhorrent behavior is raging on Twitter, where #WrongTrump has been trending since the news of Robert Trump’s death first broke.

Shocked? Me, neither.

Let’s flip the script a bit, for a minute. Imagine the histrionics on the Left if Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik Obama died, and #WrongObama immediately began to trend on Twitter. That is, assuming the hashtag wouldn’t be banned immediately.

Speaking of Malik Obama, here was his message to Trump upon learning of the death of his brother:

President Trump @realDonaldTrump the family man. Condolences on your loss Mr. President.

President Trump @realDonaldTrump the family man. Condolences on your loss Mr. President. https://t.co/deWpF4uhIY — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 16, 2020

Then again, Malik has never been all that fond of Barack’s politics, as evidenced by his 2016 endorsement of Trump.

My brother has let me down. VOTE FOR TRUMP! — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) October 26, 2016

Anyway, let’s get back to the shameless Twitter ghouls. The Grim Reaper theme was popular — with a disgusting twist.

What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ??? pic.twitter.com/12013X74Th — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 16, 2020

“What else can I say? I f’d up.” – Grim Reaper#wrongtrump pic.twitter.com/FnP04C49Hs — Pauley Teeks (@PauleyTeeks) August 16, 2020

This bitter Trump-hater went with the COVID theme.

How y’all trump supporters look supporting a man who literally ignored his dying brother and the millions of other people infected in a pandemic that could’ve easily been slowed down had the president not treated it like some kind of news from a facebook group post:

#wrongtrump How y’all trump supporters look supporting a man who literally ignored his dying brother and the millions of other people infected in a pandemic that could’ve easily been slowed down had the president not treated it like some kind of news from a facebook group post: pic.twitter.com/345XXvTeu1 — Jazza (@JazzaMega) August 16, 2020

Man of God extraordinaire, activist Bishop Talbert Swan had a “pastoral” message for all you “mayo drippers.”

All of you mayo drippers who were disrespectful, incendiary and racist in your response to the deaths of @RepCummings and @repjohnlewis can go snorkel in mud with your fake outrage about the response to the death of #RobertTrump.#wrongtrump — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

“Izzy7,” self-described “hobisexual,” couldn’t care less about Trump or his brother. “Honestly someone needs to exterminate all the Trumps.”

i dont care about trump or his brother. honestly someone needs to exterminate all the trumps #wrongtrump pic.twitter.com/RbfZK1UBy5 — izzy⁷ (@H0BlSEXUAL) August 16, 2020

“uhhh” went with the anti-Trump Post Office theme.

I would love to send a condolences card to Mr. president, but the post office… Anyways, #wrongtrump pic.twitter.com/lWOw1Nziyf — uhhh⁷ (@uhhh78175920) August 16, 2020

Self-important Edward Champion, who has a grand total of 409 followers, is really going to show “these right-wing snowflakes” a thing or two when Donald Trump “kicks the bucket.”

“If these right-wing snowflakes think the #wrongtrump hashtag is offensive, they’re really going to be steamed after I write my obituary of Donald Trump once he eventually kicks the bucket.”

If these right-wing snowflakes think the #wrongtrump hashtag is offensive, they’re really going to be steamed after I write my obituary of Donald Trump once he eventually kicks the bucket. — Edward Champion (@EdwardChampion) August 16, 2020

And on goes. David Vance summed it up, perfectly.

The fact that #wrongtrump trends on Twitter explains how vile the left have become. — David Vance (@DVATW) August 16, 2020

As I mentioned at the top, the liberal media, in large part — while not as vile as the #WrongTrump garbage — has been just as disgusting, as illustrated by this tweet from DC Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

In the Age of Trump, haters gonna hate. Bigly. Blatantly, or in the name of “journalism.”

Political junkie. Former senior writer and editor at Independent Journal Review. Realist. Slayer of hypocrisy. Sports lover (except for soccer, of course). Insufferable pizza snob. Read more by Mike Miller

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

