Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Senator Johnson was in the news all week after he first suggested that fellow Republican Senators were preventing him from issuing subpoenas for James Comey and John Brennan to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Later in the week, on Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson said no one was blocking any subpoenas for Comey and Brennan to testify before his committee.

Now today on Sunday Morning Futures Senator Johnson told Maria Bartiromo that the FBI is not turning over documents on Obamagate that make it a waste of time for him to subpoena James Comey and John Brennan.

Senator Johnson needs to get his story straight.

At the end of the interview Maria Bartiromo told her audience that her sources tell her that John Brennan will be interviewed by John Durham ON FRIDAY!

That is very telling.

Durham worked his way up the ladder in the CIA and DOJ and now will interview the former CIA Director on Friday.

The chickens are coming home to roost.

