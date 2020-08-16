https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/16/mark-levins-expectation-for-the-medias-biden-harris-coverage-says-everything-about-the-state-of-political-journalism/

The onus is on the national media to earn the trust of the American people during this election cycle, and that starts with how they go about covering the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket.

Talk show host Mark Levin wants to know if the two Democrat candidates are going to have to endure the kind of tough questions and media scrutiny that Trump and Pence have faced.

1. Will the press now stake out Biden’s home and demand that he come out of the basement, browbeat him the way they repeatedly interrupt and attack the president, and treat him as aggressively and disrespectfully as the president? Of course not. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 15, 2020

We already know the answer to that.

2. And whatever you do, don’t ask any questions about Kamala Harris’s record. She’s historic. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 15, 2020

Case in point, Harris had barely even been announced as Biden’s VP pick when the Washington Post “reported” that the Trump campaign has no effective line of attack against her.

Washington Post reports that President Trump and his allies are ‘struggling’ to find a focused attack on Kamala Harris https://t.co/emV88GkHQu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2020

The Associated Press ran a story about the rise of Harris being driven by a “call to action.”

‘Nice love letter’: AP reports that Sen. Kamala Harris’ rapid rise is driven by a ‘call to action’ (their words, not hers) https://t.co/vNa942p4qw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2020

And then there was George Stephanopoulos (and others) trying to somehow spin Harris as a “moderate” Democrat.

JOURNALISM! George Stephanopoulos reporting that Kamala Harris comes from the ‘middle of the road moderate wing’ of the Dem Party gets debunked with her voting record https://t.co/tgzBO08O5A — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2020

I see it’s only day two and the media is already knee deep in lies about Kamala Harris being a “moderate.” Her Senate record combined with her statements during the Democrat primary show the exact opposite. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 12, 2020

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called out his colleagues’ “disingenuous” framing of Harris’ candidacy.

‘She didn’t even make it to Christmas’: @BretBaier rips ‘disingenuous’ media coverage of Biden selecting Kamala Harris as VP Mother Teresa. https://t.co/dlphGBwVzi pic.twitter.com/F25OokpXOl — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 12, 2020

Bottom line, given past performance (particularly 2016), the media should be operating as if they have something to prove in this election cycle. The fact that they aren’t says a lot.

