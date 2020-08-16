https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-some-democrats-use-death-of-trumps-brother-to-attack-the-president-the-wrong-trump-died

Some media organizations, partisan talking heads, and Democrats used the death of President Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, to attack the president on Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Some media organizations used Robert Trump’s death to attack the president or the Trump family in general.

The headline of The Washington Post’s obituary stated: “Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who filed lawsuit against niece, dies at 71.”

Online, reporters highlighted the difference between the headline of The Washington Post’s obituary on former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the headline for Robert Trump’s obituary. The headline that they used for al-Baghdadi appeared to be much kinder than the headline that they used for the death of Robert Trump.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck highlighted an obituary penned by the Associated Press, writing, “This @AP obit[uary] of Robert Trump will go in newspapers and on websites for news outlets all over the world. Absolutely evil and sadistic.”

The AP’s lede paragraph stated that Robert Trump was “a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name.”

This @AP obit of Robert Trump will go in newspapers and on websites for news outlets all over the world. Absolutely evil and sadistic. pic.twitter.com/ll2GamLpvE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2020

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz highlighted a tweet from Max Berger, a former staffer from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) failed presidential campaign, that stated: “Look, I know it’s not ‘politically correct’ to say this, but it’s really sad Donald Trump’s brother died from the pandemic. COVID took the wrong Trump.”

This is the tweet @maxberger deleted. It exposed him as a dumpster fire person. He doesn’t want to be exposed as such, though it’s not really been a secret. https://t.co/JfHXXi2c9i pic.twitter.com/XnG2hwQSOM — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 16, 2020

