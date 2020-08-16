https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/peternavarro-usps-mail-invoting/2020/08/16/id/982379

Out of work Americans, not the broken and mismanaged U.S. Postal Service, “need our help right now,” according to White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, who said Democrats’ priorities are misappropriated.

“Let’s think about it: First, the irony, Pete, of what’s getting Chuck and Nancy back to Washington; it’s not concern about the working men and women of America, who really need our help right now,” Navarro told “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“They want to come back so they can rename the post office the United States ballot harvesting service. So it’s unfortunate we get these – in the middle of the election – we get all these new cycle things going on that they seize upon.”

Navarro laid out how Democrats and Republicans can come to an agreement on the latest coronavirus stimulus package: Start with a total number, find where you agree and fund those, and then trade off back and forth on the others in a divided Congress.

“You can’t have either side cross the other’s red lines,” Navarro said. “What are the red lines here? The red lines are bailing out massive blue states that basically did not do a good job in terms of taking care of the public.

“A lot of those, Pete, are sanctuary cities and states which basically got in to the hole they’re in by giving a bunch of money away to illegal aliens. So that’s clearly a red line there.

“Clearly, this president does not want to support ballot harvesting. Nancy and Chuck want a big amount for that. You know, there’s other things. You can’t make the Republicans pay for things like Planned Parenthood and certainly the Democrats have their red lines.”

