NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny called out The Lincoln Project on Sunday for stealing content from other Twitter accounts:
Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime @ProjectLincoln. pic.twitter.com/7ps0mHvuhh
— Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020
“Just as Lincoln would have done”:
Soliciting donations and promoting yourselves on lib TV by ripping other people’s content. Just as Lincoln would have done.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2020
Here are the four examples she cited in her tweet:
i hate it here pic.twitter.com/Vbl3IkK6wM
— kxh (@kellyxhui) August 16, 2020
Nice pic.twitter.com/vkmPG1uyiT
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) August 15, 2020
I made this image and the Iraqi child-killing neocons at The Lincoln Project stole it. https://t.co/peMclEguWg
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 22, 2020
I fuckin made this video you fucks take that text off there https://t.co/3cBZbcfplU
— comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020
The Lincoln Project answered at least one of the Twitter account, responding with ”
you’re upset that we posted a video you didn’t film featuring a song you don’t have the rights to. Did I get that right?”:
… you’re upset that we posted a video you didn’t film featuring a song you don’t have the rights to.
Did I get that right?
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 3, 2020
They may have lifted this one from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, but we’ll give them a pass on it as it’s too generic for a ruling:
Does @KFILE run this account pic.twitter.com/IX3287Kuph
— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 1, 2020
And Zadronzny is looking to report further on the matter:
Hey if you run social for @ProjectLincoln, please get in touch on Signal. Contact is in bio. Happy to keep it off the record.
— Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020
