A CNN poll released Sunday shows President Trump has narrowed Democratic rival Joe Biden’s lead by 10 points since June, in part by what appears to be growing support for Trump among “people of color” in swing states.

The new poll shows the Biden-Harris ticket leading the Trump-Pence ticket 50% to 46%, compared to early June when the numbers were 55% to 41%.

Over the same period, the CNN poll found that 26% of “people of color” in battleground states approved of Trump in June, compared to 37% in August.

“Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump among registered voters has significantly narrowed since June, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, even as the former vice president maintains an advantage over the president on several top issues and his choice of California Sen. Kamala Harris as a running mate earns largely positive reviews,” Jennifer Agiesta, CNN Polling Director, wrote on Monday.

In the August poll, the 37% told CNN they approve of Trump’s job performance, with 33% of them saying that if the election were held today, they would vote for Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the Republicans.

In last month’s poll, “people of color” within battleground states, 44% said they had with a favorable view of Harris and 31% had an unfavorable view, 14% reporting they had “never heard of,” her, and 11% with “no opinion,” of Harris.

The CNN poll was not lost on President Trump, who tweeted, “What’s with @CNN POLLS increasing me by 10 points in a short period of time. Maybe they want to take over from FoxNews!”

