Dozens of people were injured and 14 were killed in 62 shootings in New York City over the last week.

According to the New York Post, the number of shootings was an increase of 26 from the same week in 2019. And the number of murders was 10 more year-over-year.

Seventy-six people were wounded.

Among the incidents was a shooting at Grand Central Station Saturday morning that left one person wounded and a man who was shot to death while sitting in a car in the Bronx Saturday night, the New York Daily News reported.

The New York City Police also released video footage showing a gunman who fired 10 rounds into an apartment from a Bronx street Saturday night. No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Daily News.

Early Saturday morning, meanwhile, a 28-year-old corrections officer was shot to death at a party in Queens.

The NYC Scanner Twitter account called the situation a “NYC warzone.”

The NYPD has posted several tweets in recent days with images of firearms it seized shooting suspects this week.

