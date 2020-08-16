http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EWvXdByyMnw/

Online trolls lost no time in mocking President Donald Trump in response to news that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.”

“Almost immediately after, tweets calling for the president’s death were posted using the hashtag #wrongtrump, which quickly became the number four trending topic on the website,” the U.S. Sun reported.

“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” Twitter user @TalbertSwan wrote.

The president visited his brother Robert at the hospital on Friday afternoon in New York City before returning to his club at Bedminster, New Jersey, but Swan claimed Trump just wanted to spend his time “golfing and tweeting.”

Let’s just keep it 💯 He visited his dying brother for less than an hour and was back on the golf course. Stop acting like he’s heartbroken. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

To be honest, the first thing I do every morning and the last thing I do every night is check if Trump has been arrested, infected or died. Anyone with me? #wrongtrump — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 16, 2020

“David Leavitt, a controversial Twitter personality who bills himself as a ‘journalist’ in his bio, asked: ‘what did [Trump] promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ???;’” the Sun reported.

What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ??? pic.twitter.com/12013X74Th — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 16, 2020

Conservatives were quick to call out the hateful online remarks and noted that tech platforms did nothing to stop it.

I can’t believe Twitter is allowing #wrongtrump to trend in response to Robert Trump’s passing. This is one of their most egregious acts yet. Section 230! — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) August 16, 2020

So I guess Twitter’s okay with people wishing death to our President…

#wrongtrump pic.twitter.com/t9QRUZN2Z5 — Chris_Agui (@Rebel1495) August 16, 2020

The fact that “The Wrong Trump” is trending after the President‘s brother died tells you everything you need to know about the left. They don’t care about people—they only care about power. Pray for the president and his family. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 16, 2020

Keepin’ It Classy: Leftists Continue to Gloat Over Robert Trump’s Death as #WrongTrump Trends on Twitter https://t.co/XAwII6jn0Y — RedState (@RedState) August 16, 2020

