Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is calling the House of Representatives back from summer vacation this week to vote on a bill to prohibit the U.S. Postal Service from :implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.” Democrats have become panicked as the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made efforts to reform the cash-hemorrhaging Postal Service at the same time the Democrats are pushing for nationwide mail-in voting for the November elections.

Pelosi is calling for Democrats to protest at Post Offices in their districts on Tuesday for a “day of action”.

Pelosi had sent the House home for the August recess after failing to reach a deal with Republicans on extending relief for Americans suffering from the COVID-19 China virus pandemic that expired at the end of July.

USA Today reporter Christal Hayes reports the bill will like be voted on next Saturday, (after the Democrat convention nominating Joe Biden for president), “Per a senior Dem side: Likely plan is House voting on USPS bill Saturday, Aug 22. Majority Leader Hoyer is planning to announce the final scheduling decision tomorrow on a caucus call at 11:30 a.m.”

Per a senior Dem side: Likely plan is House voting on USPS bill Saturday, Aug 22. Majority Leader Hoyer is planning to announce the final scheduling decision tomorrow on a caucus call at 11:30 a.m. — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 16, 2020

Pelosi issued a public letter Sunday to her Democrat colleagues:

Dear Democratic Colleague, The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services: delivering prescriptions, Social Security checks, paychecks, tax returns and absentee ballots to millions of Americans, including in our most remote communities. Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion. These delays also threaten the health and economic security of the American people by delaying delivery of life-saving medicines and payments. In 2019, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Services, including almost 100 percent from the VA to veterans. Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the President. That is why I am calling upon the House to return to session later this week to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney’s “Delivering for America Act,” which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020. House Democratic Leader Hoyer will soon be announcing the legislative schedule for the coming week. To save the Postal Service, I am also calling upon Members to participate in a Day of Action on Tuesday by appearing at a Post Office in their districts for a press event. In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central. Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote. As we protect the Postal Service and access to the ballot, we continue to lead the fight for The Heroes Act as the coronavirus crisis continues to spiral further out of control. I am grateful to Members for their enthusiasm about returning to Washington, and I am grateful for their suggestions for what else we may consider acting upon when we return. Thank you for your enthusiasm, leadership and friendship. NANCY

Liberals have become convinced there is a conspiracy by the Trump administration to sabotage mail-in voting for the election.

Padlocks on mailboxes? You think the coward @realDonaldTrump is scared? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dSgfADqkWS — Mickey Blue (@MickeyB04470990) August 16, 2020

I’ve seen 2 posts today supposedly of @USPS mailboxes being removed. One in Manhattan, one in Portland. Given rhetoric coming out of WH, and Trump lackey Postmaster General who just decommissioned 671 mail-sorting machines, this is alarming. What in the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/y7t76XuLKE — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 14, 2020

From Seattle, WA. The Postmaster bowed to pressure and said no more mailboxes would be removed. But now they’ve done this instead. – This lock is obviously specifically designed for a mailbox. It wouldn’t fit anything else. How long has this plot been underway?? pic.twitter.com/GyvyycbCNM — jvharris_1965 (@jvharris_1965) August 16, 2020

This is what it has come down to. American citizens guardian mail boxes to save our democracy. This man is a true patriot. pic.twitter.com/D84KlBVSGr — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) August 16, 2020

