House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is discussing whether to bring back lawmakers from recess to deal with the U.S. Postal Service crisis amid nationwide uproar over funding cuts, according to a Democratic aide.

Pelosi, who has been lobbied by some House members to act, discussed the possibility of returning to Washington to take legislative action on a call with other House leaders at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, said the aide, who declined to be identified because the information isn’t yet public.

The House could be brought back within the next two weeks, according Politico. The call included Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, it said.

Representative Jim Cooper also said in a tweet that he phoned Pelosi to urge her to call back the House to deal with the postal crisis. Cooper said in a second tweet that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should be subpoenaed.

President Donald Trump said he backs actions being taken by his postmaster general, and that money will not be designated for universal voting by mail, amid an outcry about cuts to the U.S. Postal Service and their potential impact on the election. During a news conference on Saturday at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Trump said repeatedly that absentee voting was good while vote-by-mail was “very bad” and subject to fraud.

Democrats will seek to address organizational issues at the postal service in the coming weeks rather than provide additional funding, according to the Politico report.

