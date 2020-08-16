https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-goes-on-coronavirus-offense-hitting-biden-as-candidate-of-lockdowns-and-mandatory-masks
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: 21 Shot, 6 Dead, Friday-Saturday Afternoon in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago
August 2, 2020
How Many More Are There? Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Back With Team After ‘False-Positive’ Chi-Com Virus Test
August 4, 2020
President Trump Says Birx ‘Took the Bait & Hit Us’ Due to ‘Horrible’ Comments From ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’: ‘Pathetic!’
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy