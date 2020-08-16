https://newsthud.com/trump-shares-spoof-what-if-people-talked-like-joe-biden-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
Slain DHS Whistleblower Philip Haney Not Resting in Peace
August 14, 2020
Annoy the Globalist America-Haters With Our Exclusive Iwo Jima American Flag Face Diaper From The Liberty Daily Store
July 31, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy