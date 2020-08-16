https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512265-puerto-rico-governor-loses-primary-after-second-round-of-voting

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez acknowledged losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to challenger Pedro PierluisiPedro Rafael PierluisiPuerto Rico partially suspends primary voting due to lack of ballots There’s only one candidate for Democrats in Puerto Rico Trump reignites Puerto Rico feud amid Hurricane Dorian MORE on Sunday after the second round of voting in an election marked by ballot mishaps.

With more than 66 percent of electoral colleges reporting, Pierluisi, who briefly served as Puerto Rico’s governor last year, received more than 57 percent of the vote compared with nearly 42 percent for Vázquz, The Associated Press reported.

“We have to abide by the decision of the majority,” Vázquez said in a brief speech, according to the newswire.

The governor also reportedly warned Pierluisi that he should “aspire” to have the support of those who had voted for her.

Pierluisi spoke shortly after the governor, and said “we all have to be united to push Puerto Rico forward,” according to the AP.

More than half of voting precincts in Puerto Rico reopened for a second round of voting on Sunday after a chaotic first round earlier this month. Voting was suspended in numerous precincts during the Aug. 9 primary after many centers failed to receive ballots on time or at all. The issues resulted in many voters standing in long lines before leaving without casting a ballot.

Vázquez was sworn in as governor last year after a court invalidated Pierluisi’s appointment after he briefly served as a replacement for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who stepped down.

