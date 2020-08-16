https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lee-zeldin-democrats/2020/08/16/id/982387

If Republicans lose the upcoming November elections there will be a takeover of the radical left nationwide, Rep. Lee Zeldin warned the public on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show that aired on WABC 770 AM, the New York Republican told host John Catsimatidis that an example of the disaster that awaits the country if the Democrats emerge victorious can been seen right now “in Manhattan, with New York City, all throughout the boroughs with [New York City Mayor] Bill De Blasio. We see it up in Albany right now with one-party rule.”

He emphasized that the demise of New York, with Democrats in control, is “a warning shot of what one-party rule could look like in Washington if we don’t fight hard for the country that we love, and fight hard for the country that we want.”

Zeldin stressed that “everything is on the line” for the November elections. “Everything you care about for the heart and soul, future of our country. For safety and security. For peace and prosperity.”

The congressman hit hard on the theme that “This is an election where the country that you want, that you used to stand up and fight for, we can’t be silent. We can’t lose and allow a radical-left takeover of everything.”

