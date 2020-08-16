https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chicago-looters-were-mix-of-college-students-out-of-work-parents-and-convicted-felons-not-neighborhood-activists

“But none of them, it appeared, were from Englewood, even though Chicago police say the widespread looting had its beginnings with a police shooting there Sunday afternoon,” the outlet continued. “In fact, no one who made statements in court even mentioned the incident.”

Most of the defendants received low bonds, few in excess of $100, even though many targeted luxury boutiques like Gucci and Dior, and high-end stores like Apple.

Chicago’s branch of the Black Lives Matter organization, though, held a protest last Monday, with at least one speaker claiming that looting” was a form of “reparations,” and that those who pilfered thousands in high-dollar merchandise were simply taking their share from “corporations” that had “looted” their futures.

Saturday night, in yet another protest, centered in downtown Chicago, activists held a banner that read, “Loot it back.”

The rationalization for looting comes as a surprise to those who actually live in the mostly black Englewood neighborhood. According to the Chicago Tribune, residents have flatly rejected claims that looting was justified by a police-involved shooting that took place in the neighborhood last Sunday when CPD responded to 911 calls about an armed man allegedly threatening neighbors.

“While the mayor and the city’s top cop have suggested the looting was sparked by the police shooting in Englewood hours earlier, there is nothing in the court record to support that,” the Tribune says. “Activists and residents of the South Side neighborhood have pushed back on those suggestions, and relatives of the man shot by police have said they did not know about the looting and do not condone it.”

As the Daily Wire reported, some Englewood residents even confronted “BLM” activists last week, telling them to leave the neighborhood.

“None of these motherf******s are gonna be here tomorrow. That’s why I got a problem,” one resident told media after telling “BLM” protesters to return to their homes. “They didn’t let the community know. They didn’t put flyers on peoples’ doors. If they would’ve gotten something incited with the police, who’s gotta deal with it tomorrow? The community. Not them. They’ll be somewhere sipping sangria somewhere. I’m telling you like it is.”

