A new report from the Daily Mail claims that the rich and famous, who make up much of Los Angeles, California’s, tax base, are fleeing the city “in droves” over the unrest, coronavirus-related restrictions, and municipal mismanagement that has resulted in a crime wave.

“A makeshift tent city made up of flapping tarpaulins and cardboard boxes surround [Arnold Schwarzenegger’s former] gym on all sides,” the Daily Mail reports of downtown LA. “Junkies and the homeless, many of whom are clearly mentally ill, walk the palm-lined streets like zombies – all just three blocks from multi-million-dollar homes overlooking the Pacific.”

“Stolen bicycles are piled high on pavements littered with broken syringes,” the outlet continues. “TV bulletins are filled with horror stories from across the city; of women being attacked during their morning jog or residents returning home to find strangers defecating in their front gardens.”

A moving company head told the outlet, “there is a mass exodus from Hollywood,” and that “a lot of it is to do with politics.”

“Liberal politics has destroyed this city,” he said. “The homeless encampments are legal and there’s nothing the police can do. White, affluent middle-class folk are getting out. People don’t feel safe any more.”

Like most major cities, Los Angeles has experienced mass unrest since late May, following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. That has certainly led to a wave of uneasiness among residents, but homelessness has also taken a jump, and, like New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, and other municipalities, Los Angeles is experiencing an uptick in crime.

This week, Los Angeles authorities announced that the city would experience “rolling blackouts” as a way of saving energy during a heatwave, shocking some residents.

The city’s lack of management has only made matters worse, residents told the Daily Mail.

“Hollywood has always been the wokest of the woke, so politicians have done nothing to stop people sleeping on the streets. It’s not illegal and the weather’s nice, so they keep coming,” a former Hollywood publicist told the outlet. “There is insufficient housing, inadequate mental health care. Add in COVID and it’s a perfect storm.”

As The Daily Wire reported recently, even comedian Joe Rogan says he is drawing up his roots in California and moving to a “redder” state.

“When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that’s accelerated radically … I think there are too many people here,” Rogan said in his announcement. “I think it’s not tenable. I don’t think that it’s manageable. I think every mayor does a sh*t job of doing it because I don’t think anybody could do a great job of it. I think there’s certain things you’re gonna have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f**k L.A. is, it’s like 20 million-plus people.”

