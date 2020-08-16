https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/reporters-say-air-force-one-almost-collided-with-what-looked-like-a-drone-on-descent-to-joint-base-andrews/

Reporters on Air Force One traveling from New Jersey back to D.C. with the president say the jet almost collided with what appeared to be a drone while on descent to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday:

There were multiple witnesses to the near-collision:

Over to you, Secret Service:

We’re glad everyone is safe:

