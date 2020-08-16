https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/video-clips-harris-views.htm

Last week, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would serve as his running mate.

In recent days, however, Harris’ lengthy history of controversial political positions has been exposed — and thanks to a report from Citizen Free Press, some particularly cringe-worthy (and concerning) statements have resurfaced.

“Young people are stupid”

Harris’ political life has been characterized by a certain malleability and willingness to say whatever her audience of the moment wishes to hear. This tendency is perhaps best exemplified by her remarks at a CNN town hall event in March of last year. When asked by an attendee if she supported allowing Americans to vote at age 16, Harris said that she was “really interested in having that conversation,” RealClearPolitics reported.

“I think there is no question if we are looking at what is going on in our country, we’re putting more responsibilities on people at young age the larger number of people we can involve in the electoral process, I think the more robust it would be,” the senator added, according to RealClearPolitics. She went on to thank CNN for including students in its town hall event because “if they don’t write checks, they don’t get heard.”

Those words seem to be rather at odds with remarks she made when addressing the Ford Foundation as California’s attorney general back in 2014.

“What else do we know about this population, 18-24? They are stupid,” Harris declared to a wave of laughter and applause from her audience, as shown in video shared by Citizen Free Press. “That is why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant,” the Democrat continued. “They make really bad decisions.”

Troubling pattern

Of course, the California senator’s comments on young voters are far from the only prior musings of Harris that may well come back to haunt her during this election season. When Harris was asked by CNN personality Don Lemon whether or not prisoners “like the Boston Marathon Bomber, on death row, people who are convicted of sexual assault” deserved the right to vote, she replied, “We should have that conversation.”

In another segment shared by Citizen Free Press, Harris can be heard telling late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel that she was “open to the discussion” of eliminating the Electoral College system of selecting our nation’s president every four years.

Later still, Harris announced that she would support removing the Senate filibuster in order to facilitate passage of the far-left Green New Deal championed by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Indeed, though mainstream journalists such as ABC’s George Stephanopoulos may be desperately attempting to portray Harris as hailing from the “middle of the road, moderate wing” of the Democratic Party, her own words clearly illustrate otherwise.

Take a look for yourself:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

