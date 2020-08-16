https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/08/16/a-proper-boom-justice-kavanaugh-drops-the-moab-on-george-soros-with-ruling-on-1a-and-his-open-society-org/

Have fun with this one, Soros.

Holy Smokes. Kavanaugh just dropped a MOAB on George Soros. SCOTUS ruled orgs affiliated w Soros’ Open Society lose the protection of 1A & can be treated as international threats as this impacts supporters in the US & abroad. This is a proper BOOM https://t.co/jQMWq556yM pic.twitter.com/41sn8RBNbF — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@ShirtlessPundit) August 15, 2020

Treated as international threats.

Wow.

Soros and linked organizations are about to be served with RICO indictments. I would bet money on it. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) August 15, 2020

That would be great, buuuuuuut we’ll believe it when we see it.

How many local elections – for mayors and DA- has Soros donated and influenced outcomes? Chicago, Seattle, Baltimore, … Ring any bells? — T.L Ryon (@TLRyon) August 15, 2020

Lots and lots of bells ringing here these days.

Explain it like I am 5 — Time is Short (@NWPatriot1980) August 15, 2020

Yeah, would ya’? Even if that means breaking out the puppets and crayons for this editor.

Heh.

A Supreme Court ruling just stripped Soros’ Open Societies entities abroad of 1A “rights” they were taking advantage of influencing US policy w Soros’ foreign orgs & ops. Now they are deemed foreign, & have no US right to free speech, & activities can be considered threatening pic.twitter.com/HVhpkHQRKg — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@ShirtlessPundit) August 15, 2020

Awwwwwww.

Well, that makes sense.

This is huge. It’s interesting that the decision was made in June, but we only hear it now. — Simba.Hoo (@SimbaHoo) August 15, 2020

We’ve been far too busy being inundated with COVID panic porn and rioters destroying our cities to pay attention to this.

Finally. Excellent news. — Karen Schofield (@KarenSc38678909) August 15, 2020

Real Justice takes time. I have learned patience. — BEARSINBARS (@KLuteraan) August 15, 2020

We are not so great on the whole patience thing.

Just sayin’.

Really looking forward to every single politician, lobbyist and DC elite who took Soros’ $$$ over the past couple of years having to file as foreign agents under FARA. https://t.co/Z1jeGdbPgp — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 15, 2020

THIS is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

‘You are NO hero’: Janice Dean just ANNIHILATES Gov Cuomo for taking a victory lap over Sept 11 Memorial taking place after all

Byron York makes Rep. Eric Swalwell look like an even BIGGER tool (no small feat) for his ‘investigate Trump no matter what’ agenda

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

