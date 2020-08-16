https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-attack-injure-multiple-cops-in-residential-portland-neighborhood-kill-a-cop-save-a-life

Police officers in Portland were violently attacked on Saturday night by far-left extremists who damaged property and used numerous weapons against law enforcement officials as the city has faced roughly 80 days of violent riots.

The Portland Police Department said that a crowd “of hundreds” marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau. The building is in a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by hundreds of homes.

The Portland Police Department said that the rioters chanted, “kill a cop, save a life”, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

The department said that “officers reported members of the crowd were launching mortars at the police and cars well back in the Penumbra Kelly Building parking lot, followed by thrown objects” as the rioters started to trespass on the property.

“People in the crowd continually threw large river rocks at officers,” the department continued. “Portland Police gave more announcements and force warnings. For the next twenty minutes people in the crowd increased their violent actions toward police officers who were standing behind cars fifty feet or more away from the crowd. Officers reported having rocks, frozen eggs, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles thrown at them. Officers reported people were shining green lasers at them, which is against the law in Oregon. Somebody spray painted over a security camera on the Penumbra Kelly Building.”

The police said that people that were “mingled” in with the “press” were throwing rocks and other objects at the law enforcement officials.

“Somebody threw a rock, which broke a window in the vehicle giving public address announcements,” police said. “Others pelted the same vehicle with rocks causing dents. Other vehicles were dented by thrown objects. At least one car parked along a street had windows broken out when a rock or rocks thrown at police, missed them and struck the car windows.”

At least two officers were hospitalized after being struck with large rocks from the rioters, including one that weighed nearly 10 pounds. Police said that by the time they put out their press release outlining the night’s attacks that there had been over 60 calls for police help that were on hold because the police were busy responding to the far-left rioters who were attacking them.

Crowd throwing rocks and other objects at Portland PD #Portland pic.twitter.com/efOg6oc4mA — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 16, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on Antifa, highlighted some of the incidents that transpired over the night.

“A dog and a person in a wheelchair are at the front of the antifa line, being used as shields,” Ngo tweeted. “Antifa shut down SE Burnside again as they confront police at the Penumbra Kelly building on day 80 of the violent protests and riots.”

A dog and a person in a wheelchair are at the front of the #antifa line, being used as shields. Antifa shut down SE Burnside again as they confront police at the Penumbra Kelly building on day 80 of the violent protests and riots. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/35gbiyhpou — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

Other videos showed commercial grade fireworks being thrown at police and other attacks on law enforcement.

Puny & frail #antifa militant with a skateboard tries to go head to head with PPB officer is easily pummled. After 20 warnings. pic.twitter.com/JG4MB7MrDi — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020

Exactly moment when the mortar firework was launched. At this time 23:23 Portland police announced their 5 warning over the PA. pic.twitter.com/kPOt5EF14H — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020

#antifa & #blm militants stage in a defensive position with shields in front of the Penumbra Kelly building on Burnside, despite there being no threat of harm or violence. No LEOs are visible apart from their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/2TpMHG8TNm — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020

Portland PD make arrest after declaring a riot. #Portland pic.twitter.com/L9L3QW16DK — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 16, 2020

