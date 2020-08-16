https://www.dailywire.com/news/ryan-reynolds-tells-canadians-to-stop-partying-dont-kill-my-mom

Actor Ryan Reynolds has a message for young Canadians: stop partying or they’ll kill his mom.

Last week, British Columbia Premier John Horgan called upon Canadian celebrities, from Seth Rogen to Ryan Reynolds, to help spread the word to young people about the dangers of COVID-19. Reynolds answered the call with a fake voicemail posted to his Twitter.

“Oh, hey! Premier Horgan, Ryan Reynolds here. I got your message about the thing. I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly, uh, people – I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me. No, sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which, a lot of people don’t know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds joked, as reported by Fox News.

“They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too. And, of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. BC – that’s home to some of the coolest older people on earth,” he continued.

Reynolds then joked about his mother’s isolation before openly worrying that young people partying will “kill” his mom.

“She doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable,” he continued.

“Here’s the thing, I hope that young people in BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other! Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable,” he added. “You know, I just don’t think that I’m the guy to deliver this message. I love parties. My favorite thing to do is just sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that.”

Though Ryan Reynolds acknowledged that he may not be the best person to deliver such a message, his comments are a bit of a departure from what he said back in May when he mocked celebrity messaging amid the pandemic.

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds cheekily said in a video. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

After a brief pause, Reynolds then remembered that celebrities are actually the least important during these trying times.

“Right after health care workers, of course,” he said. “First responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, they’re great, childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.”

Reynolds also made headlines earlier this month when he apologized for his 2012 wedding to actress Blake Lively at a former slave plantation.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he said. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

