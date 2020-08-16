http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W5tx6pAXy4s/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “undermine American democracy by defunding the Postal Service.”

Sanders said, “Look, you’ve got a pathological liar in the White House, which is one of many reasons why he has to be defeated. Three months ago, the Democratic House of Representatives passed a HEROES bill which would fund the post office, make sure workers in this country continue to get $600 supplement to their unemployment insurance, unemployed get at least $1200, and provide massive help to cities and states. To say Democrats aren’t working on behalf of working people, not funding the post office is another lie from Donald Trump.”

He added, “I’m deeply, deeply concerned about Trump’s effort to undermine American democracy by defunding the Postal Service. That is not me talking. That’s what Donald Trump said himself a few days ago. He said I don’t want millions of people to be casting mail-in ballots. We’re in a pandemic now, Mr. President, people, shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to get sick, maybe die, in order to cast a vote. Of course, we need mail-in ballots.”

