A Seattle police officer was filmed telling a rabid Black Lives Matter protester that they “won” and he is resigning.

The officer is not named in the clip, but tells the militant leftist that I’m sorry for that “guess what? I’m leaving. You guys won. F***ing two months baby and I’m out.”

The viral video begins with the cop asking the protester how his day is going, with the leftist responding that it worse now “because you’re around.”

“I’m sorry for that. But just don’t worry man, ’cause guess what?’ he says. ‘I’m leaving. You guys won. F***ing two months baby and I’m out.”

The militant eventually asks the officer if he is stepping down because of police brutality, to which he responds that is not the reason. He says he is stepping down because he’s tried of dealing with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The conversation is interrupted as the officer gets involved in an exchange with another protester.

“You triggered boy? You triggered,” the leftist asks the cop. “Oink, oink. F*** you and your blue life.”

The Seattle Police Chief recently resigned over budget cuts to the department thanks to the city council’s efforts to defund the police amid the chaos and riots.

