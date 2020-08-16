https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/512206-senate-intel-leaders-said-trump-associates-may-have-presented

Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly told federal prosecutors last year that they believed President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, dies at 71 Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for ‘worst fall’ amid pandemic, flu season MORE’s family and associates may have presented misleading testimony during the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Among those suspected of presenting misleading information are the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerSunday shows preview: Mail-in voting, USPS funding dominates political debate before conventions Newsweek apologizes for Kamala Harris op-ed Jared Kushner denies Trump ‘promoting’ questions about Kamala Harris MORE, unidentified sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Trump Jr. and Kushner’s accounts of a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign reportedly conflicted with the testimony of former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates Rick GatesTop Mueller prosecutor: ‘We could have done more’ in Russia investigation GOP votes to give Graham broad subpoena power in Obama-era probe Democrats aim to amend Graham subpoena to include Trump allies MORE.

The committee also reportedly accused the president’s former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, former campaign co-chair Sam Clovis and private security contractor Erik Prince of lying to Congress, which potentially carries a felony charge.

The concerns were detailed in a letter sent by the committee in June 2019 to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., according to a copy obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

It’s unclear if the Department of Justice (DOJ) took any action on the referrals, which are generally tips from Congress about potential criminal activity.

The DOJ and the Senate Intelligence Committee did not immediately return requests for comments from The Hill.

The Senate Intelligence Committee engaged in an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election for more than three years. Like former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s probe, the panel concluded that the Kremlin mounted a sophisticated effort to boost President Trump and harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton‘We Have Her Back’ memo cleverly wards off attacks on Kamala Harris Maher says he’s concerned Biden is not ‘comfortably ahead’ Michelle Obama to go to bat for Biden MORE’s candidacy during the lead-up to the 2016 election.

While other investigations into Russia interference were marred by political disputes, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s has remained largely bipartisan. The panel announced earlier this month that it had voted to adopt its fifth and final report on its probe.

Three officials told the Post that the committee referred several individuals to the Justice Department amid its investigation because of inconsistencies in their answers. Ex-Chairman Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrGOP senator draws fire from all sides on Biden, Obama-era probes Hillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook’s Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick Republicans set sights on FBI chief as Russia probe investigations ramp up MORE (D-N.C.) and ranking member Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris Democrats ramp up warnings on Russian election meddling MORE (D-Va.) reportedly signed off on all of the referrals, some of which were directed to Mueller’s team.

The Post noted that referrals from Congress are sometimes viewed with suspicion from prosecutors, however the intel committee’s were approved in a bipartisan fashion.

One referral letter sent to the Justice Department in 2019 reportedly said that Bannon may have lied to the panel regarding a meeting that Prince had in Seychelles with an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinPressure builds on US to respond to brutal crackdown in Belarus UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo Overnight Defense: US seizes Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela | Progressives cool on Biden’s foreign policy | Takeaways from Israel, UAE opening diplomatic ties MORE.

That letter reportedly included sections addressing people suspected of making false statements and a separate one about figures’ testimonies that were contradicted by Gates.

Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksCuomo turned down Trump invitation to participate in April press briefing: report Trump shakes up White House communications team Meadows joins White House facing reelection challenges MORE, Trump’s former communications director, and Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Graham releases newly declassified documents on Russia probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Argentum – Mask mandates, restrictions issued as COVID-19 spreads MORE, President Trump’s ex-campaign chairman, were listed in the second section in addition to Trump Jr. and Kushner, according to the Post. Trump Jr. and other campaign associates came under scrutiny over their involvement in a Manhattan Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging info on Clinton.

“We are fully confident in the testimony and information provided by Donald J. Trump, Jr.,” Alan Futerfas, Trump Jr.’s lawyer told the newspaper. “In our view, this is a non-story.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee interview hundreds of people in its probe that stretched for nearly 3-and-a-half years. Members of the committee said in early August that in the coming days, they will work to “formalize a properly redacted, declassified, publicly releasable version of the Volume 5 report.”

The report’s release will conclude the last remaining investigation into Russian election interference.

