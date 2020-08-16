https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/16/sf-chronicle-sounds-the-alarm-on-disappearing-mailboxes-in-2011-a/

The sound you’re hearing is the narrative bubble bursting on the Dem conspiracy theory that Trump administration is removing mailboxes from around the U.S. to mess with the election.

This article is from the San Francisco Chronicle in 2011:

And a quick search found this same issue in Florida in 2010:

And in multiple locations in 2009:

What you’re seeing is a decades-long trend where the USPS is removing boxes in response to customer demand and nothing else:

Dems, figure out a new conspiracy because this one is BUSTED.

