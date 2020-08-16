https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/steve-bannon-biden-dont-manchurian-candidate-beijing-candidate-joe-biden-cahoots-video/

Former Chief Strategist for President Trump Steve Bannon joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

This was an exceptional interview!

Steven Bannon nailed Joe Biden and the Democrat Party and their radical agenda for America.

Steve Bannon: If I was the campaign at the RNC I would amplify the message coming out of the (DNC) convention. Trump won in 2016 because he stood up for America, he stood up for working class people against a financial and political elite that was driving the managed decline of the United States. And you’re going to see over the next four days. That’s what they’re going to be talking about ore globalization, more economic devastation. Now coupled with this kind of undergirding of this cultural Marxism of Antifa and certain elements of the Black Lives Matter. So I think it’s perfect. This is going to come down to a pretty bold choice. Do you want the America of globalization? Do you want the America of Joe Biden… Or do you want the America of America First, economic nationalism and populism of Donald Trump. Look Jared laid out very succinctly in the first segment what the national security and foreign affairs are with this pivot… It was Joe Biden who was put in charge of trying to confront the Chinese Communist Party and he failed. So I think this week is going to be great for the Trump campaign and the RNC and the White House… They (Democrats) want death and destruction. They want the death of the American economy and the destruction of the American way of life. I think if that is highlighted by the end of the week it will smoke Joe Biden out of his basement. I think the policies themselves will blow this election out… Remember, with Bide you don’t have a Manchurian candidate. You have a Beijing candidate. Victory for Trump is very specific. It goes right through Beijing… Joe Biden is in cahoots. He’s compromised by Beijing.