Earlier this month Nevada Democrats with the blessing of Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak called a special session with no public present and inside of 24 hours they rammed through mail-in voting and illegal ballot harvesting.

Ballot harvesting allows Democrats not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted!

Nevada is a swing state and a state targeted by the Trump campaign in this year’s election.

Democrats are going to cheat at all costs to keep Nevada from going to Donald Trump!

Democrats are pushing for mail-in voting across the country.

They know it’s easier to cheat with mail-in voting.

Donald Trump and the American people stand in their way.

Democrats know mail-in voting will take weeks to count. It will stir turmoil and push the Democrats to riot in the streets again like in June.

This is what Democrats want.

And now the Democrats led by the always nasty Nancy Pelosi are accusing President Trump of stealing the election.

President Trump is trying to SAVE the election!

This is how Pelosi works.

It’s the Cloward-Piven strategy of governance.

Accuse your opponent of the exact sins that you are guilty of.

Pelosi is a genius at this game.

James Simpson reported on the Cloward-Piven strategy at the American Thinker back in 2008:

The Strategy was first elucidated in the May 2, 1966 issue of The Nation magazine by a pair of radical socialist Columbia University professors, Richard Andrew Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. David Horowitz summarizes it as: The strategy of forcing political change through orchestrated crisis. The “Cloward-Piven Strategy” seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse. Cloward and Piven were inspired by radical organizer [and Hillary Clinton mentor] Saul Alinsky: “Make the enemy live up to their (sic) own book of rules,” Alinsky wrote in his 1989 book Rules for Radicals. When pressed to honor every word of every law and statute, every Judeo-Christian moral tenet, and every implicit promise of the liberal social contract, human agencies inevitably fall short. The system’s failure to “live up” to its rule book can then be used to discredit it altogether, and to replace the capitalist “rule book” with a socialist one. (Courtesy Discover the Networks.org ) Their strategy to create political, financial, and social chaos that would result in revolution blended Alinsky concepts with their more aggressive efforts at bringing about a change in U.S. government. To achieve their revolutionary change, Cloward and Piven sought to use a cadre of aggressive organizers assisted by friendly news media to force a re-distribution of the nation’s wealth.

Democrats and their media want the American people to believe President Trump is stealing the election.

This is all while they are actively stealing the election and plotting chaos in November.

President Trump and Republicans must not allow them to win.

