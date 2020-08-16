https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/stunning-proof-hcq-saved-tens-thousands-lives-us-coronavirus-land-dr-fauci-prison/

Stunning evidence proves effectiveness of HCQ in treating coronavirus.

Data should land Dr. Fauci in prison.

The liberal mainstream media can’t hide this truth from the public forever.

The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

That could have been lowered by possibly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

Here is the website that has compiled all of this international data.

Even developing nations Ukraine, Greece, Cuba, Morocco, Indonesia and Algeria fared better than the US under Dr. Fauci!

To this day Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC and the FDA refuse to promote the use of HCQ in the early treatment of hydroxychloroquine.

The American Thinker reported that the US has up to 30 times more deaths per population than countries that promoted its early use!



The above global map from CNN shows coronavirus deaths per 100,000 in population

Notice the countries with the most deaths per 100,000 in population:

* United States

* United Kingdom

* Spain

* Italy

* Sweden

* Belgium

* Brazil

* Peru

* Chile

* Iran

* Canada

* Mexico

Now notice the countries listed below from the HCQTrial website that limited early use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating coronavirus.

Notice again the country with the highest rate of death and limited use of HCQ:

* Mexico

* US

* United Kingdom

* Sweden

* France

* Ireland

* Netherlands

* Canada

This confirms the effectiveness of HCQ in treating coronavirus.

And yet Dr. Fauci, the CDC and FDA continue to downplay its effectiveness.

At some point these killers should be called in to testify on this deadly mistake.

They are responsible for tens of thousands of US deaths.

They need to be held to account!

