Pop star Taylor Swift tweeted to her 86 million followers on Twitter a political diatribe accusing President Trump of cheating to win re-election by the “calculated dismantling” of the Postal Service. Swift joins a growing chorus of liberals who see a conspiracy to subvert the Democrat’s election push for mail-in voting.

Promo photo for Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore, by Beth Garrabrant

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power…Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Saturday morning protesters in Washington, D.C. inadvertently demonstrated the ease of safely voting in person by hand delivering ‘absentee ballots’ to the front door of the building where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resides.

Meanwhile liberals are seeing conspiracies in photos of old mailboxes being taken away for replacement by new mailboxes.

