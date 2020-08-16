https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/taylor-swift-accuses-president-trump-dismantling-postal-service-win-re-election/

Pop star Taylor Swift tweeted to her 86 million followers on Twitter a political diatribe accusing President Trump of cheating to win re-election by the “calculated dismantling” of the Postal Service. Swift joins a growing chorus of liberals who see a conspiracy to subvert the Democrat’s election push for mail-in voting.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power…Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Saturday morning protesters in Washington, D.C. inadvertently demonstrated the ease of safely voting in person by hand delivering ‘absentee ballots’ to the front door of the building where Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resides.

Protesters have stuffed fake absentee ballots into the Postmaster General’s apartment lobby door @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/L5THngbLSv — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020

Protesters say they are outside Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s apartment building to protest his destructive leadership ahead of mass mail-in voting in the 2020 presidential election.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/i2RXEESefO — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020

The door to Louis DeJoy’s DC condo entrance. #SaveTheUSPS pic.twitter.com/UDt63fz0xU — Cory Gunkel (@CoryGunkel) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile liberals are seeing conspiracies in photos of old mailboxes being taken away for replacement by new mailboxes.

The explanation — they’re replacing old mailboxes with new ones.

H/t @JerryDunleavy https://t.co/CagaMakX6h — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2020

