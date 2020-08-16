https://www.theblaze.com/news/taylor-swift-conspiracy-theory-trump-usps

Pop star Taylor Swift repeated a conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump on Saturday, accusing him of wanting to “blatantly cheat” the election by “dismantling” the U.S. Postal Service.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” Swift said.

She added, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Despite Swift’s claims, there is no evidence suggesting Trump is “dismantling” the U.S. Postal Service.

In fact, the USPS is fully funded through fiscal year 2021, and was even loaned an additional $10 billion last month by the Treasury Department over COVID-related financial woes. This means the USPS will continue normal operations through the election.

The truth is that the USPS has faced financial peril for years. Republicans generally support reforming the agency, while Democrats generally advocate bailing out the USPS.

But now that Democrats are pushing universal mail-in voting for the 2020 election, the USPS’s woes are taking center stage in the national spotlight. Even normal USPS operations are being used by conspiracy theorists to support claims that Trump is hindering the agency to rig the election.

One such example is the removal of the blue mailboxes, which have been removed recently from areas in New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Montana. Trump’s opponents said this was done to potentially hinder mail-in ballots, but the truth is that the USPS routinely removes the mailboxes in low-traffic areas due to costs associated with their upkeep.

USPS spokesperson Kimberly Frum said:

Historically, mailboxes have been removed for lack of use and installed in growth areas. When a collection box consistently receives very small amounts of mail for months on end, it costs the Postal Service money in fuel and work hours for letter carriers to drive to the mailbox and collect the mail. Removing the box is simply good business sense in that respect. It is important to note that anyone with a residential or business mailbox can use it as a vehicle to send outgoing mail.

The practice has been routine of the USPS for decades.

Because of the outrage, the USPS agreed last week to temporary suspend the removal of sparsely used mailboxes, the Washington Post reported.

Still, that has not stopped Democrats from feigning concern.

In fact, Democratic leadership announced Sunday they have scheduled an emergency hearing with top USPS brass on August 24 to address the agency’s operational abilities ahead of the election.

