Rep. Louie Gohmert has recovered from the coronavirus and plans to donate plasma in the coming days, he told the Washington Examiner.

“I’m feeling really well, really great, actually,” the Texas Republican said.

Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus on July 29 after taking a test at the White House ahead of a planned trip with President Trump.

Gohmert drove to Texas to self-quarantine and suffered several days of mild symptoms, including fatigue, but is now free of the virus, he said.

He tested negative for the virus and positive for the coronavirus antibodies this week. Gohmert said that he will donate plasma “as often as I am allowed” to help others recover from the virus.

Gohmert, who turns 67 next week, told the Washington Examiner he believes his recovery was aided by the use of vitamin supplements and hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by Trump and some medical doctors that is not endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration for use in treating the coronavirus.

“I had a couple of bad days, but I started taking hydroxychloroquine, [Zithromax], and zinc, along with vitamins D3 and C,” he said. “And I took a steroid nebulizer for a few days to help coat the alveoli in the lungs and protect them somewhat from the COVID virus attack.”

He added, “I feel sorry for patients whose doctors are not even allowed to consider the hydroxychloroquine regimen. That’s a real shame.”

Gohmert said he has been cleared by the Capitol’s attending physician to return to work and will vote in person if Congress reconvenes this summer to take up a now-stalled coronavirus aid package.

Gohmert said he plans to wear a mask but said questions remain about whether face coverings are truly effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Gohmert and other GOP lawmakers were criticized for not wearing masks in the Capitol, although Gohmert started wearing a mask about two weeks before he contracted the coronavirus.

“Anywhere that’s the rule, I’ll wear a mask,” Gohmert said.

Democrats criticized Gohmert after his diagnosis, calling his decision not to wear a mask “reckless,” even though he wore one in the weeks prior to his diagnosis.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, 72, an Arizona Democrat who sat next to Gohmert at a July hearing, tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 1 and indirectly blamed Gohmert.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” Grijalva said at the time. “Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue.”

Gohmert pointed out he wore a mask at the hearing with Grijalva unless he was asking witnesses a question, and the two sat at a distance from each other.

“I think he’s looking for someone to blame,” Gohmert said. “So, he’s gotten a little ridiculous with that claim.”

Accountable US, a left-leaning corruption watchdog group, filed a complaint with the outside congressional ethics office, demanding an investigation into Gohmert and accusing him of putting the Capitol at risk for not wearing a mask ahead of his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I was wearing a mask more in those last couple of weeks than I had in the months before, and mainly because it was the rule, you had to wear a mask,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert dismissed the accusation and denied a report from an ex-staffer that he shamed those in the office who wore masks.

“I’ve never berated any of my staff for wearing a mask,” Gohmert said. “The one thing I’ve said is do what makes you feel the most comfortable, and if you’re comfortable wearing a mask, if you think that’s a good idea, wear a mask.”

Gohmert said from now on he’ll wear a mask but believes he cannot infect anyone.

“I’ll wear a mask, even though I’m immune and I can’t give it to anybody,” he said.