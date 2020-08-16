https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/top-democrats-join-iranian-regime-condemning-peace-deal-israel-uae/

Former Obama official Ben Rhodes and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Top Democrats are now rooting for the enemy.

Top Democrats Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Obama Security Advisor Ben Rhodes joined the Iranian regime and Turkey in condemning the historic peace deal between the UAE and Israel.

Rashida Tlaib is an open anti-Israel activist and squad member in the Democrat Party.

Former Acting DNI Richard Grenell weighed in on the development.

What a headline! Iran, Turkey, @brhodes and @RashidaTlaib United in criticizing a Peace deal. The possibility of returning to the Obama-Biden foreign policy days has our Middle East partners in fear. https://t.co/1ge4HsvEYr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 15, 2020

At what point are Democrats labeled an enemy to America and Israel?

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Iran’s regime has led the charge in opposing bilateral peaceful relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It has been joined by Turkey, which threatened to sever relations with Abu Dhabi, and a few other voices, such as former deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes, who played a role in the Obama administration. The paucity of voices opposing the agreement have brought together an increasingly small chorus that is obsessively critical of Israel or which is aligned with the increasing extremism of Ankara and the regime in Tehran. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s head of the judiciary, slammed the UAE deal on Saturday. He said US influence in the region was weakening in the face of the power of Iran’s “Islamic system” and that “the UAE has got in touch with the child killers,” a reference to Israel. “We do not consider the link between UAE and Israel as a link with the people of the UAE, only the ignorant rulers of the country.” Iran highlighted Palestinian opposition to the UAE agreement, showing photos of Palestinians insulting the crown prince of the UAE and saying, “the road to Jerusalem is paved with the blood of our martyrs.” Hamas also slammed the move by Israel, the US and the UAE, claiming that relations and normalization with Israel were a red line and a betrayal of Palestinians. A Hamas representative told Tasnim News in Iran that the deal was a betrayal of the “first prayer place” of Muslims, referring to Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque.

