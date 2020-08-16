https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-carson-tell-americans-well-protect-americas-suburbs-amid-battle-key?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson have penned an op-ed vowing to protect America’s suburbs from liberal policies and the chaos in neighboring cities that occurred during the recent social justice protest – as Trump and Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden fight for the crucial suburban vote.

“The crime and chaos in Democrat-run cities have gotten so bad that liberals are even getting out of Manhattan’s Upper West Side,” Trump and Carson write in the op-ed, posted Sunday in The Wall Street Journal. “Rather than rethink their destructive policies, the left wants to make sure there is no escape. The plan is to remake the suburbs in their image so they resemble the dysfunctional cities they now govern. As usual, anyone who dares tell the truth about what the left is doing is smeared as a racist. We won’t allow this to happen.”

They argue the plan to reimagine the country’s suburbs – the bedrock communities of the American Dream – started during the Obama administration and included the end of single-family zoning and the mandatory construction of high-density “stack and pack” apartment buildings in residential neighborhoods.

“Every American has a stake in thriving suburbs,” Trump and Carson also write. “A majority of the country lives in the suburbs, including majorities of African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian-Americans.”

They argue such efforts impacted such states, cities and suburbs as Oregon, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Westchester County New York.

“For eight years under Obama-Biden, HUD pressured Westchester County, N.Y., to change its zoning rules,” the president and secretary write. “The Biden-Sanders unity platform calls for reimposing the Obama-Biden dystopian vision of building low-income housing units next to your suburban house. … America was founded on liberty and independence, not government coercion, domination and control. It would be a terrible mistake to put the federal government in charge of local decisions – from zoning and planning to schools. Our Founders understood this was the path to tyranny.”

