New York’s tax base has fled both the city and the state en masse as rioters loot and shoot the Big Apple into a state of urban decay rivaling, if not surpassing, the days of Needle Parks and ’70s crime sprees. This past weekend of urban America’s summer of love included more than a 600% increase of shooting victims in New York City in comparison to this weekend last year. And who is to blame? According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it’s President Trump.

“Now, the genesis of the crime you can have a great debate about, but the Trump economy, Trump not providing COVID relief, the George Floyd murder, Trump’s response to the George Floyd murder, race relations stress, Trump, there are good people on both sides, Ku Klux Klan,” Cuomo said of Trump’s guilt in the matter. “So, I think Trump has some liability for the increase in the crime.”

This would be rich coming from even the most sycophantic of Republicans looking for a last-minute scapegoat after months of actually working with the president. But Cuomo publicly rebuffed Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement assistance.

“I also said that at this point, I think the situation can be managed by the state to the extent anything can be done,” Cuomo said in late July of a conversation with Trump.

Apparently not. Arrests from the beginning of this year to Aug. 9 are down 39% from the same period of 2019. The result? An explosion of violent crime predominately targeting nonwhite New Yorkers, and the state’s tax base chased out to Connecticut as robberies in the city’s nicest neighborhoods triple.

Trump is not the reason the New York’s law enforcement has been strong-armed into letting rioters take over the street. Trump is not the reason Cuomo’s ban on business has resulted in cataclysmic economic losses. And Trump is absolutely not the reason woke white folks feel empowered to turn the greatest city in the world into their intersectional playground of abolishing private property rights and basic law enforcement so criminals can run rampant.