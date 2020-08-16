https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/tucker-carlson-democrats-using-coronavirus-crisis-political-weapon-video/

So much has changed in the United States since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic back in late March and early April.

Americans have endured economy crippling lock downs, people have lost jobs, and their savings.

In a recent monologue on his show, Tucker Carlson pointed out how Democrats have used this crisis to their advantage politically, with little regard for the suffering of average Americans.

Here’s a partial transcript, via FOX News:

Tucker argues Democrats using coronavirus ‘as a political weapon’ in hope of winning in November Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden used the coronavirus pandemic to send a message of “power and coercion” Thursday by calling on America’s governors to mandate outdoor mask-wearing and telling Americans such a move was “not about your rights, but about your responsibilities,” Tucker Carlson argued Friday. “Joe Biden hasn’t waded too deeply into questions of public policy,” said the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host. “Whatever else Biden may be doing … it’s fair to say he is not running a campaign about ideas. But Biden has made at least one campaign promise so far. He has pledged, if elected, he will force you to wear a mask when you go outside. “Biden instead demands you forget about your so-called rights as an American and obey his orders, no questions allowed. Otherwise, you’re unpatriotic.” The host charged that Biden’s comments represented more proof that Democrats “have decided to use our public health emergency as a political weapon to win the election.” “Terrified, unhappy populations want change, and that’s welcome news to the party trying to take power. That’s why they are doing it.”

Watch the whole thing below:

[embedded content]

This is absolutely correct.

The Democrats will do anything to try to win this November, and they don’t care who suffers as a result.

It’s just collateral damage to them.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

