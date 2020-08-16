https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wapos-paul-farhi-wrote-hit-piece-gateway-pundit-white-house-long-record-discredited-reporting/

Paul Farhi who wrote the garbage WaPo hit piece about The Gateway Pundit (TGP) this weekend, is one of their leading journalists. He has been with them for 32 years. So it looks like they assigned one of their leading reporters to discredit TGP. Unfortunately, running a quick scan on Farhi shows that he is one of the most dishonest and controversial reporters on the circuit.

In June 2017, Fahri accused investigative sensation James O’Keefe as was reported by Hannity at the time:

James O’Keefe is firing back at Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi over factually incorrect statements made by Farhi in his reporting on the latest Project Veritas undercover videos. Specifically, O’Keefe is taking Farhi to task over an article entitled “What the latest James O’Keefe video leaves out”, which covers the first “American Pravda” video. In the article, Farhi claims O’Keefe did not reveal that CNN Producer John Bonifield, who called the Russia story “bullsh*t” in the undercover video, was based in Atlanta and not Washington or New York.

At another time, Fahri attacked O’Keefe for O’Keefe’s reporting on CNN’s actions related to the Russian hoax. The Washington Times reported:

James O’Keefe, the conservative supersleuth who recently exposed CNN with a series of undercover videos showing a producer and a liberal contributor calling the Russia collusion story “bullsh*t” and a “nothing burger,” got into a tiff with a reporter for The Washington Post. Because The Post is far left, reporter Paul Farhi went on the attack. In a story headlined “What the latest James O’Keefe video leaves out,” Mr. Farhi sought to discredit the devastating reports. Mr. Farhi said Mr. O’Keefe’s video of the CNN producer calling the Russia story “bullsh*t” didn’t “disclose that he is based in Atlanta — not in Washington or New York, where most of CNN’s coverage of national affairs and politics are produced.”

In subsequent tweets Farhi claimed it was an omission and not a lie and never apologized for his false reporting.

Fahri was used by the WaPo to provide cover for its billionaire owner:

In 2019, in an attempt to rehabilitate and shield his boss Jeff Bezos, he published in 2/08/2019 a piece titled: “Jeff Bezos Accuses Tabloid Of ‘Extortion’ Over ‘Intimate Texts’. The claim of extortion was false and the purpose of the piece was to shift the attention from the fact that Jeff Bezos was lying, sexting, and cheating on his wife.

Farhi is also no fan of President Trump – he actually is better described as a known Trump hater. Here are two examples:

On 12/9/2016 reporting that the nation’s newspapers are stumped by even conservative columnists’ unwillingness to endorse Donald Trump or his ideas.

On 1/3/2018 Fahri promoted Michael Wolff’s anti-Trump book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”.

Bottom line is that Farhi is the grand master of conspiracy theories and has mastered the art of sprinkling 10% of fact on top of 90% BS and lies and calling it truth. He is the last person in the world that should be lecturing TGP on investigative journalism.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

The post WaPo’s Paul Farhi, Who Wrote Hit Piece on Gateway Pundit in the White House, Has a Long Record of Discredited Reporting appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

