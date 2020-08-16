https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-portland-leftist-curses-at-cops-pulls-off-shirt-charges-them-then-he-gets-pepper-sprayed

Late Saturday night, one young leftist in Portland called the cops “motherf***ers,” pulled off his shirt, and charged bare-chested into the line of police. For his efforts, he was pepper-sprayed twice – because after the first round, the man tried charging the police again, appearing to shout, “Keep your hands off! [That’s] my f***ing girlfriend!”

After the second round, the man stumbled away, falling to his knees as one of his compatriots repeatedly screamed, “Medic! We need a medic!”

After being helped to his feet by two others, the man once again walked toward the police. At that point, he was hit by what appears to be a non-lethal projectile. After the pepper-sprayed leftist fell to his knees, someone, seemingly the man himself, yelled back at the police, “You f***ing touch her, I’ll kill you!”

As he and two others began to move away, the police charged after the group and held them down on the ground.

A man takes off his shirt and wants to fight police at the BLM/antifa riot in Portland tonight. He charges in and is showered with pepper spray. He goes down. #PortlandRiots #antifa Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/zQE2hwGJJ3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

The Daily Wire reported Sunday on the ongoing protests in Portland:

An alleged “counter-protester” had liquid thrown on him, was spat on, hit repeatedly with a baseball bat, and was shoved on the ground by reported Black Lives Matter supporters on Saturday night in Portland … The video features the rioters repeatedly yelling and screaming obscenities at the group of so-called counter-protesters. No additional footage was posted showing what transpired before the men were attacked. Daily Caller journalist Jorge Ventura tweeted out a video of the incident, writing: “BLM supporter assaults counter-protester with baseball bat. Portland PD declare riot moments after.”

“The Portland Police Department said that a crowd ‘of hundreds’ marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau. The building is in a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by hundreds of homes,” The Daily Wire added.

The Portland Police Department released a statement saying that the rioters chanted “kill a cop, save a life,” and, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

Last Monday, at the end of the White House press briefing conducted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, McEnany took a shot at Portland mayor Ted Wheeler, remarking that after the abuse he hurled at federal forces intervening in Portland, he acknowledged last week that the actions of leftist activists at protests could be lethal. McEnany snapped, “It took him 73 days I suppose to come up with that realization.”

She added, “Finally, one thing I want to leave you guys with is that 18 days ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted, ‘What I saw last night in Portland was powerful in many ways. I listened, heard and stood with protesters and I saw what it means when the federal government unleashes paramilitary forces against its own people.’”

“He, in fact, called our federal agents paramilitary forces, and around this same time our federal officers were facing rioters barricading officers inside the courthouse, trapping officers inside, launching of commercial-grade fireworks, a federal agent’s hand was impaled by planted nails, three officers were likely, were at least temporarily I should say, blinded when a laser was put in their eyes. This has been an ongoing tactic by the rioters,” McEnany continued.

“That was 18 days ago when Mayor Wheeler stood with the rioters and against the ‘paramilitary forces,’ but just four days ago, it appears Mayor Wheeler had a change of heart as local officers took over the situation in Portland and he now — I guess this is what he believes now: ‘When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating; you are attempting to commit murder,’” she concluded.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

