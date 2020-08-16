https://www.theblaze.com/news/wrongtrump-trends-on-social-media

After news broke that President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died, the hashtag “WrongTrump” trended on Twitter as leftists vocalized their belief that the “wrong Trump” had died, suggesting a desire for the president to die, instead.

By Sunday morning, “#WrongTrump” was one of the highest trending topics on Twitter, generating more than 100,000 posts.

What did people say?

Bishop Talbert Swan said, “Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump.”

Journalist David Leavitt wrote, “What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ???”

Actor Adam Goldberg wrote, “Wrong Trump. (I waited ten minutes.).”

Former Indianapolis radio host Jack Shell, who describes himself as a “Never Trumper,” wrote on Twitter, “Wrong Trump, God.”

Actor Behzad Dabu said, “Mannnn Satan took the wrong brother… smh.”

An account called “All Black Lives Matter” posted a picture and said, “To any Trump supporter offended by #wrongtrump, please read the bottom line on these T-shirts.” Those shirts read, “f*** your feelings.”

What was the reaction to the hate?

Blowback, both from Trump supporters and people opposed to the show of hate, was swift and fierce.

“Trump is not perfect and I’m not full-blown MAGA, but I can tell you this… I don’t want to be anywhere fucking near the side that created “The Wrong Trump” trending topic. Y’all need Jesus. For real,” Jason Howerton said.

“The left:

WE ARE THE PARTY OF LOVE AND TOLERANCE AND ACCEPTANCE AND MORAL HIGH GROUND

Also the left:

#wrongtrump !!!!! Donald Trump should DIE!!! REEEEEEE,” TheBlaze’s Sara Gonzales reacted.

“Let’s take politics out of this for a moment & talk about how your parents raised you, or what’s right or wrong in the world. Would you ever publicly tell someone whose brother just died that it was the wrong brother? #wrongtrump ? Is it right to post something like that? Think,” another person responded.

#wrongtrump ? Is it right to post something like that? Think,” another person responded. “If you tweet or support “#wrongtrump” and MEAN it, you’re a disgusting garbage person. End of,” another person said.

“The @SecretService should pay a visit to @jack for allowing #wrongtrump to flourish. A good chunk of this site is becoming an active and encouraged threat to the President’s life,” conservative Derek Hunter said.

The president visited his brother on Friday, afterward expressing hope that Robert’s health would improve. Unfortunately, Robert died later Saturday.

In a statement, Trump said that Robert “was not just my brother, he was my best friend.”

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president said. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

