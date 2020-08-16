http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gfxtmaZyGgU/

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) warned listeners of a “radical-left takeover” in Washington, D.C. if presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election.

Zeldin said the one-party rule seen in Manhattan, New York City and Albany should serve as a “warning shot” of what is to come to Washington under Biden.

“Everything is on the line,” Zeldin told host John Catsimatidis of the upcoming elections. “Everything you care about for the heart and soul, future of our country. For safety and security. For peace and prosperity. This is an election where the country that you want, that you used to stand up and fight for, we can’t be silent. We can’t lose and allow a radical-left takeover of everything. We’re seeing how that played out in Manhattan, with New York City, all throughout the boroughs with Bill the Blasio. We see it up in Albany right now with one-party rule. It’s all a warning shot of what one-party rule could look like in Washington if we don’t fight hard for the country that we love, and for the country that we want.”

Trent Baker

