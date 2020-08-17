https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alandershowitz-newsmaxtv-mail-in/2020/08/17/id/982559

Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Monday that the United States must “strike the appropriate balance” in preventing election fraud without suppressing voters.

“Remember that the presidential election is fifty state elections, and so every state has the power to determine how votes should be cast, and some will go for mail-in ballots, some will not, [but] probably most will in light of the pandemic. And so, we have to assure maximum voting, minimum fraud. Easy to say, hard to do,” Dershowitz told “American Agenda.”

Dershowitz added that election officials want to ensure that there’s no fraud, “but we can’t engage in partisan voter suppression. Neither party should have the power to try to influence who comes to the polls in any possible way, I’ve also made a suggestion, which is very controversial, that we take the Post Office out of politics. We eliminate the office of Postmaster General as a Cabinet position, we create a civil service CEO of the Post Office who runs it like a business, and… does not have the power to use it for any political purposes.”

He concluded, “Democrats will claim voter suppression, the Republicans will claim voter fraud, and the courts in the end will have to decide. There’ll probably be a little of both, and you have to strike the appropriate balance.”

