Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) described COVID-19 as a “metaphor” exposing hostile racial and ethnic divisions he accused President Donald Trump of exacerbating, making his remarks during his featured remote address to Monday’s virtual Democratic National Convention based in Milwaukee, WI.

Cuomo echoed regular left-wing characterizations of the coronavirus outbreak revealing what regularly describe as “systemic racism.” He said:

We know that our problems go beyond the COVID virus. COVID is the symptom, not the illness. Our nation is in crisis, and in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor. A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. Over these past few years, America’s body politic has been weakened. The divisions have been growing deeper, the antisemitism, the anti-Latino, the anti-immigrant fervor, the racism in Charlottesville, where the KKK didn’t even bother to wear their hoods, and in Minnesota, where the life was squeezed from Mr. Floyd. Only a strong body can fight off the virus and America’s divisions weakened it. Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump. He only made it worse. Our collective strength is exercised through government. It is, in effect, our immune system and our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus. In fact, it didn’t even see it coming.

Cuomo accused the Trump administration of politicizing the coronavirus outbreak while blaming the president for lives lost in New York to COVID-19, which he dubbed the “European virus.” Cuomo said:

We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it. The failed federal government that watched New York get ambushed by their negligence and then watched New York suffer, but all through it learned absolutely nothing. So today, six months after it began, the nation is still unprepared. and we now face a second threat, but this time not from Mother Nature. This is a man-made threat by our own negligence.

Cuomo added, “Of course, we will wear masks because we are smart, and because I care about you and because you care about me. Of course, we will socially distance, because staying away shows how close we actually are. Yes, we will set up testing and tracing and do whatever we need to do to mobilize to win this battle.”

