The anonymous Trump administration official who wrote a bombshell New York Times op-ed about resistance efforts within the White House is urging voters to make President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE a one-term president in a new update to their tell-all book.

As reported by Politico on Monday, the author tells readers in the preface to a new edition of their 2019 best-seller “A Warning” that the president’s reelection “will mean a nation undone” and lead to “a continued downward slide into social acrimony, with the United States fading into the background of a world stage it once commanded, to say nothing of the damage to our democratic institutions.”

“Character must determine our vote, for it will determine the course of our nation. There should be no higher criterion to voters in this election — not sentiment or circumstance, not personality or political ideology, not egos or economics,” the author reportedly writes in the new edition, set for release Tuesday.

The author reportedly urges other administration officials to use their platforms to speak in a “season of candor” as November inches closer, while also warning that “the ranks of advisors who tell the president what he needs to hear, instead of what he wants to hear have thinned.”

They also reportedly address the topic of their identity, saying they plan to make themselves known in “due course.” The author had said back in November that they planned to reveal their identity soon.

At the time, the author said the president “thrives on distractions, and anonymity is a way to deprive him of his favorite weapon of mass distraction — personal attacks — and force the discussion to center on the substance, his character.”

The Trump campaign has since pushed back on the recent move by the anonymous author in a statement on Monday, telling Politico, “It’s a D.C. insider trying to sell books to other D.C. insiders.”

“Just more cowardly nonsense from someone from the Deep State not brave enough to put their name on their own words,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, told the outlet.

