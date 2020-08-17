https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/17/anti-trump-resistance-pretty-impressed-by-photo-of-person-guarding-usps-mailbox/

As you’ve no doubt noticed, the latest Democrat conspiracy theory has led them to try and convince their voters (successfully in most cases) that the Trump administration is literally confiscating or locking mailboxes so people are unable to vote by mail.

That claim has taken on a life of its own, as evidenced by photographs such as this:

And now we know what it takes to achieve “hero” status among the anti-Trump Resistance:

Seriously? It’s come to this?

Hey, they can go campaign for Biden, or sit next to mailboxes. Perhaps the Trump campaign appreciates these particular efforts on the Left.

Coming soon to Democrat talking points near you!

