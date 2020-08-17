https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/17/anti-trump-resistance-pretty-impressed-by-photo-of-person-guarding-usps-mailbox/

As you’ve no doubt noticed, the latest Democrat conspiracy theory has led them to try and convince their voters (successfully in most cases) that the Trump administration is literally confiscating or locking mailboxes so people are unable to vote by mail.

That claim has taken on a life of its own, as evidenced by photographs such as this:

Not all heroes wear capes! pic.twitter.com/4S3OeTXKNb — Anne C 💕 Love is Love 💕 (@annedeuceofcups) August 16, 2020

And now we know what it takes to achieve “hero” status among the anti-Trump Resistance:

Hero 👏👏👏👏 — Heidi Hellfeier (@Heidiheckfire) August 16, 2020

Damn! I admire you man!

You are my new hero! — Michael D (@Michael02236130) August 16, 2020

Adopt A Mailbox…and guard it with your life. — Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) August 16, 2020

Seriously? It’s come to this?

i’m sure the GOP will be exceptionally distressed when it learns that opposition foot soldiers are not out knocking on doors and canvassing neighborhoods but are instead posting watch over uh mailboxes. https://t.co/G4tOlwQw9T — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 17, 2020

Hey, they can go campaign for Biden, or sit next to mailboxes. Perhaps the Trump campaign appreciates these particular efforts on the Left.

has the resistance sexualized Cliff Clavin yet? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 17, 2020

stamp me, daddy pic.twitter.com/siYbULR3vm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 17, 2020

Coming soon to Democrat talking points near you!

lol, apparently these people don’t realize that your mailperson will take outgoing mail from YOUR PERSONAL HOME MAILBOX — Tommy Moose (@ohiomoosey) August 17, 2020

no joke: you’d be surprised at the number of people who don’t know this! friend recently was amazed when they saw i left some outgoing mail sticking out of the mailbox halfway. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 17, 2020

