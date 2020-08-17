https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-black-lives-matter-mob-brutally-attacks-man-portland-knocks-cold-kick-head-video/

Video from Portland Sunday night shows a man being set upon by a mob of Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who accused him of trying to run over protesters blocking a city street. The man’s pickup truck is seen crashed on the curb while the mob attacks him and forces him to sit in the street while they search his belongings. Punches are thrown at the man as he sits. At one point a terrorist walks up and kicks the man in the head, knocking him out cold.

No police are seen but a terrorist wearing a shirt with “SECURITY” on it orders the man around.

The terrorist mob gathers round the man’s limp body as he bleeds from his head. Voices are heard saying “call 911. Another says a “medic” is there. The mob searches the man’s truck.

The Democratic Party, through the Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler, and the Governor of Oregon Kate Brown, are allowing Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs to terrorize Americans with impunity.

TRENDING: Multiple People Arrested For Not Wearing Masks in OC Grocery Store – Store Manager Locked Them in and Called Police! (VIDEO)

Video:

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Portland: A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him. pic.twitter.com/DiUbV9Mcy5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

MORE VIDEOS:

Just arrived on the scene to report on night 80 in downtown #Portland and a man crashes his car into a tree and protesters take the man out and start punching him in the face. According to witnesses on the scene he was trying to run people over. Will provide updates as they come pic.twitter.com/oNLqPvlcoU — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2020

Car smashed into tree and immediately after the man in the car was beating up by protesters. I literally just got dropped off when this happened. A couple blocks away from the federal courthouse #Portland pic.twitter.com/EcZDWUFFUW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2020

This after the man has taken several punches to the face, the protesters continue assaulting him. #Portland pic.twitter.com/O1ESWb92yR — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2020

The man is completely unconscious. “Get your b**** ass up” is yelled at him #Portland pic.twitter.com/1vCJauX4AN — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2020

POLICE FINALLY ARRIVED:

Several blocks away by Taylor and Broadway, a pickup is on the sidewalk & police are around it. The crowd is accusing the driver & a woman of saying racist stuff & trying to run people over. I didn’t see it happen. Another person says driver was taken away in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dqje0kJOae — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 17, 2020

Police cleared street so the woman (who it sounds like was the passenger in the truck) could drive away. Now tow truck is pulling the pickup off the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/9qnQzQAbhi — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 17, 2020

America’s future under Democrats:

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

BEFORE:

Scene from #Portland and possibly what led up to the incident tonight with the truck and the man being viciously assaulted – they were attacking his truck here, there was also some sort of other drama and possible attack on a female right before in this exact area. pic.twitter.com/bGSkIBrr0H — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 17, 2020

They claim she maced them and they were all “ready to beat her up” #Portland @peytonpdx Scooped this on MilitantMom’s stream pic.twitter.com/RRkWPF4UfT — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

