Video from Portland Sunday night shows a man being set upon by a mob of Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who accused him of trying to run over protesters blocking a city street. The man’s pickup truck is seen crashed on the curb while the mob attacks him and forces him to sit in the street while they search his belongings. Punches are thrown at the man as he sits. At one point a terrorist walks up and kicks the man in the head, knocking him out cold.

No police are seen but a terrorist wearing a shirt with “SECURITY” on it orders the man around.

The terrorist mob gathers round the man’s limp body as he bleeds from his head. Voices are heard saying “call 911. Another says a “medic” is there. The mob searches the man’s truck.

The Democratic Party, through the Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler, and the Governor of Oregon Kate Brown, are allowing Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs to terrorize Americans with impunity.

