At least 50 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the shootings began about 6 p.m. Friday and continued until just before midnight Sunday. A 12-year-old boy and numerous teens were among the wounded.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the 12-year-old was shot in the leg just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, while with a “group of males in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue.”

A 16-year-old was shot just before midnight Friday while standing outside “in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue.” He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. Another 16-year-old was shot Saturday night around 10 p.m. as he “stood outside in the 500 block of East 47th Street.” He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

ABC 7 reports the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday, when a 48-year-old man who had been fatally shot was discovered “in West Pullman on the Far South Side.”

The next fatality was a 28-year-old fatally shot just after 11 p.m., followed by an 18-year-old who was fatally shot Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m, and a man in his mid-20’s found “unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 5:05 a.m.” Sunday.

The Sun-Times reports that a 29-year-old man was fatally shot and found on the sidewalk about 12:50 a.m. [Monday] in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.”

To date, Mayor Lightfoot has rejected offers of federal help to quell Chicago’s violence. As recently as August 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported Lightfoot’s announcement that she does not want “federal troops” in her city. Rather, she wants more gun control.

